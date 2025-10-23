Madagascar Military Takeover: A Turning Point Amid Citizen Discontent

Colonel Michael Randrianirina has been sworn in as Madagascar’s new president following a military takeover that forced former leader Andry Rajoelina to flee into exile. Speaking at his inauguration in Antananarivo, Randrianirina described the moment as a “historic turning point” for the nation. His appointment comes after weeks of youth-led protests, driven largely by power outages, political instability, and frustrations over government service delivery.

Madagascar, a member of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), now joins a growing list of African countries where military leaders have assumed power. Observers note that this trend is becoming increasingly common.

Speaking to VOC News, Dr. Paul Kariuki, Executive Director of the Democracy Development Programme at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and Convener of the Africa Policy Circle, said, “We are seeing an increasing trend of senior military leaders taking over leadership of their countries. We have examples in Sahelian countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Gambia. Madagascar has now joined that list.”

He added, “It’s important to contextualize this. Countries like Madagascar and those in the Sahel are experiencing serious disaffection between citizens and governments, largely due to poor governance and inadequate service delivery. Citizens have reached a point where they feel compelled to act, and the military has stepped in, presenting itself as a corrective force.”

Kariuki highlighted the role of younger generations, particularly Gen Z, in shaping political change: “We are seeing Gen Z becoming increasingly vocal, taking matters into their own hands when governments fail to deliver essential services. This is not an isolated trend; globally, younger citizens are demanding accountability and actively influencing political transitions.”

While Madagascar’s transition period faces legal uncertainty and political challenges, the protests reflect deep-seated frustrations that extend beyond the island nation. Kariuki concluded, “As long as regimes disenfranchise citizens and fail to meet constitutional obligations, this trend of citizen-led action and military intervention will likely continue across the continent.”

Listen to the full interview below: