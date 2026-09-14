SANTACO Western Cape calls for investigation into fatal road crashes

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

SANTACO Western Cape has expressed its condolences following two fatal road accidents on Nelson Mandela Boulevard and in the Prince Albert area. The taxi association says it is deeply saddened by the loss of life and has wished those injured a speedy and full recovery.

SANTACO Public Relations Officer, Makhosandile Tumana, says where public transport operators are involved, SANTACO Western Cape will engage with the relevant authorities and structures to establish the facts and ensure that the appropriate processes are followed.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life. Behind every life lost is a family and a community now grieving, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time. As an industry entrusted with transporting people every day, we carry a responsibility to put safety first. SANTACO does not condone reckless or irresponsible driving, and we continue to urge all operators and drivers to exercise the highest level of care and responsibility on our roads.” said Tumana

Tumana added that the circumstances surrounding these incidents remain under investigation and has therefore urged the public and media to allow the relevant authorities to complete their investigations.

“SANTACO Western Cape will not speculate on the causes or apportion blame before the facts have been established. These tragedies are a painful reminder that every journey carries a responsibility to protect life. We appeal to operators, drivers and all road users to exercise caution, patience and responsibility on our roads. SANTACO Western Cape stands in solidarity with the families and communities affected and remains committed to promoting safer and more responsible public transport. May the souls of those who lost their lives rest in peace,” he said.

Commenting on the Nelson Mandela Boulevard incident, City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs confirmed a multi-vehicle collision on Nelson Mandela Boulevard inbound before Browning Road.

“The incident was reported at 07:52, involving three minibus taxis. A 60-year-old woman was declared deceased on scene. Three other people sustained serious injuries and 10 more were treated for slight injuries. The left lane remains obstructed at this time,” said Jacobs.

SAPS spokesperson, Thembakazi Yanga, says Woodstock SAPS has opened a culpable homicide case following an accident that happened on Nelson Mandela Boulevard inbound.

“According to reports, a taxi driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in an adult female victim being declared deceased in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. Meanwhile, four other victims are currently under medical treatment for the injuries sustained during the accident. No arrest has been made yet, and the investigation continues,” Yanga said.

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