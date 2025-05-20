Localised Flooding Reported in Cape Town Following Downpours

Persistent rainfall over Cape Town and surrounding areas on the morning of Tuesday, 20 May, has led to localised flooding in various parts of the city, prompting a warning from the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC).

DRMC spokesperson Charlotte Powell stated that most of the flooding has impacted roadways, as the stormwater systems struggle to handle the volume of water.

“In the main, roadways have been affected due to the volume of water entering the stormwater systems. Teams are attending to service requests received by the Disaster Operations Centre,” said Powell.

She added that no major damage or injuries have been reported, and officials are closely monitoring the situation.

The South African Weather Service frequently warns that wet and windy weather can place pressure on infrastructure, urging residents to take necessary precautions.

“We remind the public to please remain vigilant – particularly on the roads – and to report any weather-related emergencies to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700,” Powell added.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, keep their headlights on, and avoid flooded areas where possible.

VOC News

Photo: VOC/Stockfile