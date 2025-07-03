Local government warns Lentegeur businesses of fake health inspectors extorting money

The City of Cape Town’s Health Department has issued a strong warning to business owners in the Lentegeur area to be vigilant of scammers posing as municipal health officials.

According to the City, these imposters have been targeting food businesses, falsely demanding payment for so-called ‘health certificates.’ In some reported incidents, the fraudsters have used intimidation tactics when asked to provide identification.

“There is no charge for the processing or issuing of a Certificate of Acceptability (COA),” the City confirmed, clarifying that legitimate COAs are only issued by the Health Department following a full inspection and the submission of the required documentation. These certificates are printed on special paper featuring a holographic City logo, making them difficult to forge.

The City emphasised that COAs issued after 2018 remain valid unless the premises change ownership, undergo renovations, or alter their operations. Importantly, no City official is permitted to accept payment directly or request favours or gifts. All legitimate payments must be made at City cash offices or via EFT using official banking details.

“Pretending to be a City official is an old trick, but it remains a serious threat to our small business community,” said Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Francine Higham. “We urge anyone who has been scammed or threatened to report it to the police immediately.”

Higham advised businesses to verify the credentials of any suspected fraudsters with their local Environmental Health office before engaging further.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay