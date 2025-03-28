Local Food Industry Shares Business Successes and Challenges Post-COVID-19

By Rachel Mohamed

Owning a business is no small feat, especially when navigating challenges such as managing employees, balancing finances, and covering operational costs.

In South Africa, the economy took a severe hit in recent years, with the weakening rand and rising inflation compounding financial pressures. Many businesses were forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, unable to recover from extended closures and financial setbacks. While some businesses managed to bounce back, others continue to struggle with shifting customer demands and declining revenue, forcing them to cut costs and lay off staff.

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, VOC News spoke to several local food industry businesses about their experiences in this tough economic climate.

Surviving the First Ramadan in Business

Ruwaydah Dramat from Bombalicious Bakes reflected on their journey, having opened the bakery nine months ago. She expressed gratitude for the community’s support and emphasized the business’s core mission:

“Our biggest motivation for opening Bombalicious was our passion for creating job opportunities within our community. It’s about developing interpersonal skills and empowering aspiring entrepreneurs to eventually start their own businesses, insha’Allah.”

Ruwaydah also praised her team for their dedication, particularly the casual workers who assist over weekends.

“My husband is amazed at how committed our weekend casuals are. They come in, perfect their craft, and grow alongside our bakery staff. We are truly proud of them.”

She extended her appreciation to loyal customers, who often queue for long hours just before Iftar to purchase treats:

“It humbles us to see customers waiting in line to get their favorite treats before Iftar. Their support means everything to us. Ramadan is a time of blessings and gratitude, and we are deeply thankful for our staff’s hard work and our customers’ unwavering support.”

She concluded with a heartfelt message:

“We wish you all a blessed Eid filled with love, prosperity, and acceptance of your duas. Shukran from the entire Bombalicious Bakes team and management.”

The Power of Local Support

Meanwhile, Zuleiga Mohamed from Hashim Bhai Spices and Baking Products credited much of their success this Ramadan to Voice of the Cape Radio, which provided exposure to local businesses through outside broadcasts.

“One of the reasons we saw a boost in business was because of the outside broadcast with VOC. We had customers not just from our local community but from surrounding areas as well. This is why supporting local businesses is so important.”

She emphasized that shopping locally helps build stronger communities, create jobs, and preserve cultural heritage.

“Supporting local businesses brings a vibrant energy to our communities and secures a better future for us all. Shukran.”

Struggling to Recover from COVID-19

For some businesses, however, the economic downturn remains a challenge. Shamiel Wilson from Gafeesa’s Fish Den, a fast-food restaurant in Mitchells Plain, noted that sales have significantly declined compared to pre-pandemic times.

“Business was good before COVID, but after the pandemic, we saw a sharp decline. These days, the only time we are really busy is when people get paid. Even with price changes and specials, if customers don’t have money, they simply can’t spend.”

He also mentioned that Ramadan was particularly slow for them:

“Sales were about the same throughout the month. Ramadan is always quieter because people aren’t buying lunch, so there wasn’t much change in our numbers.”

As South Africa’s economy continues to recover, small businesses remain at the heart of local communities, demonstrating both resilience and determination in the face of uncertainty.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay