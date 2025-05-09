More VOCFM News

Lentegeur CPF Joins Call for SANDF Deployment Amid Deadly Gang Violence Surge

As gun violence continues to plague communities across the Cape Flats, the community of Lentegeur has been rocked by ongoing gang-related crimes and murders, prompting renewed calls for intervention.

In the latest incident a 42-year-old man was killed and a woman wounded in a deadly shooting on Wednesday night (7 May), on Linaria Road in Lentegeur.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that the victim was driving when he came under attack.

“The 42-year-old male sustained gunshot wounds to his body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the female victim sustained a gunshot wound to her leg and was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment.”

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and the suspects are still at large.

The Lentegeur Community Police Forum (CPF) has joined in on calls demanding a special commission of inquiry into gang violence, as well as the urgent deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to stabilise the area.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Byron De Villiers from the Lentegeur CPF warned that gang violence is spiralling out of control and that SAPS is overwhelmed.

“There has been an increase in gang violence gangsters and innocent people are being shot. The calibre of weapons on the streets is frightening. We are looking to the SANDF to assist SAPS in calming the area down,” said De Villiers.

“SAPS is under-resourced. Our communities are growing, but law enforcement is not. Claims that police have it under control are simply not true our communities are under siege.”

