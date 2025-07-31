More VOCFM News

Lentegeur community reeling after another fatal gang shooting

Residents of Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain are devastated after yet another shooting incident rocked the area on Tuesday. The attack, believed to be gang-related, left one man dead and two others injured in Montrose Park.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed that unidentified suspects opened fire on a group of men standing outside a house on Veronica Street. One adult male died on the scene, while two others were transported to a nearby hospital by private vehicle. The suspects fled on foot, and no arrests have been made at this stage.

“Anyone with information about this shooting is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Abrahams, at 079 584 4205, or Crime Stop at 08600 10111,” said Captain Van Wyk.

Byron de Villers, Projects Coordinator for the Lentegeur Community Policing Forum (CPF), expressed concern about the ongoing violence plaguing the precinct and broader Mitchells Plain area.

“We know that SAPS is working hard to curtail the shootings and bring all perpetrators to justice. We urge the community to share any information that could assist SAPS in apprehending those responsible,” he said.

VOC News
Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

