Law Enforcement Officer Killers Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

The Western Cape High Court has sentenced four men to life imprisonment for the murder of law enforcement officers Simtembile Nyangiwe and Jan Nieuwenhuys.

According to police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana, the officers were shot and killed in September 2019 while accompanying officials to Samora Machel to facilitate the upgrade of an informal settlement.

“The injured officers were transported to a medical facility for treatment, where they sadly succumbed to their injuries. The investigation was led by the Provincial Organised Crime Task Team, who worked tirelessly to secure a breakthrough. Their efforts paid off with the arrests of three suspects: 22-year-old Ashwin Kennedy, 18-year-old Ndumiso Lutshetu, and 36-year-old Bongani Mvamveki. Further investigations led to the apprehension of a fourth suspect, 35-year-old Siyabonga Witbooi,” she explained.

During the arrests, police recovered two firearms and ammunition stolen from the slain officers.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said the presiding judge handed down life sentences due to the suspects’ lack of remorse.

“Opportunistic attacks like these, often driven by extortion, severely hinder critical service delivery. Criminals like these inflict immeasurable pain and suffering,” Smith said.