Lavender Hill Residents Gripped by Fear Amid Renewed Gang Violence

The Lavender Hill community is reeling in shock following a resurgence of gang-related violence that has left residents living in fear.

On Wednesday night (14 May), a 37-year-old man was shot and killed along Chapel Road. His body was found on the pavement with gunshot wounds to the head.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that Steenberg police have opened a murder investigation.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is believed to be gang related. The suspect/s are yet to be arrested,” said Twigg.

In a separate incident at approximately 19:10 in Dover Court, a 32-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to a medical facility for treatment.

“An attempted murder case has been registered for investigation. The motive is also believed to be gang-related,” Twigg added.

‘We Cannot Allow Silence to Protect a Few’

Residents have expressed growing concern over the continued gunfire disrupting daily life.

Speaking to VOC News, Nicola Small, Chairperson of the Steenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF), said the CPF and SAPS are actively working together to restore calm.

“I’m not at liberty to discuss the circumstances around the recent surge in gang violence, but I can confirm that SAPS has made meaningful progress in recent weeks toward stabilising the Lavender Hill area,” said Small. “Following the surge in violence that began on Monday, the CPF Executive Committee met with SAPS and has been reassured of their ongoing commitment to restoring safety through various SAPS-led initiatives.”

She called for urgent community cooperation:

“Silence protects a few at the expense of many and we cannot allow that. This community deserves peace, and it is only through collective action that we will achieve it.”

Residents are urged to report any information related to the incidents by contacting Steenberg SAPS on 021 702 9000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

VOC News

Photo: Sourced