Lavender Hill Reels After Two Fatal Shootings

The community of Lavender Hill has been left reeling after two separate fatal shootings—both believed to be gang-related—shook the area on Monday morning, 12 May.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed that investigations are underway following the deaths of two men in unrelated incidents that occurred in the early hours of the day.

“Steenberg police responded to a shooting incident on 12 May 2025 at around 06:00, at the back of a property in Eltister Road, Lavender Hill. Upon arrival, officers found the body of a 20-year-old male with two gunshot wounds to the chest,” said Van Wyk. “The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”

Just hours later, a second fatal shooting took place. A 27-year-old man was shot in the head and found lying on the pavement in front of a property on Grindle Avenue. He was declared dead at the scene.

“Police officers on duty responded to a shooting at the mentioned address. The circumstances surrounding this incident are also under investigation,” Van Wyk added.

The incidents have heightened fears in the community of a potential escalation in gang violence.

Speaking to VOC News, community leader Mark Schrikker described the situation as “tense.”

“We are calling for the army to be deployed. SAPS and the City don’t have things under control, and politics is playing games with our lives,” he said.

Authorities have urged anyone with information about the shootings to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously via Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or through the MySAPS mobile app.

VOC News

Photo: Screenshot