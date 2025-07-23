Labour Amendments Spark Outrage

By Rachel Mohamed

Nearly 100 protesters gathered outside the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) offices in Johannesburg, demanding the repeal of recent labour law amendments, which they claim serve the interests of employers at the expense of workers.

Speaking to VOC News, Patrick Mlaba, a representative of the Orange Farm Human Rights Advice Centre and spokesperson for several Legal Advice Centres, criticised the amendment process.

“Our stance on the new amendment proposed by the Minister of Employment and Labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, is that the process was flawed due to the absence of public consultation,” said Mlaba.

He stressed the importance of public engagement, adding, “Public consultation should involve direct access. The public was not given the opportunity to voice their views or concerns regarding the legislation.”

Mlaba added, “Whenever the government intends to amend an act, there must be proper public participation.”

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay