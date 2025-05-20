More VOCFM News

Knysna remains without water supply

Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG) has confirmed that the Knysna area remains without water.

The organisation noted that the situation has worsened, with residents barricading streets with burning tyres. One of their vehicles was also stoned during the unrest.

Regional Manager for GOTG, Mario Ferreira, said such incidents do not deter them from assisting communities in need.

“We note the concern of residents, and we understand what they are going through. Although we do not condemn violent acts, we fully understand the complexity of the situation and we cannot punish a whole community for the acts of one or two members of the community. We are unsure when water supply would return to the area, and until such time, we will continue providing aid,” he added.

 

Image: GOTG

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app