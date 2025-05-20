Knysna remains without water supply

Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG) has confirmed that the Knysna area remains without water.

The organisation noted that the situation has worsened, with residents barricading streets with burning tyres. One of their vehicles was also stoned during the unrest.

Regional Manager for GOTG, Mario Ferreira, said such incidents do not deter them from assisting communities in need.

“We note the concern of residents, and we understand what they are going through. Although we do not condemn violent acts, we fully understand the complexity of the situation and we cannot punish a whole community for the acts of one or two members of the community. We are unsure when water supply would return to the area, and until such time, we will continue providing aid,” he added.

Image: GOTG