Kenyan Activist Boniface Mwangi Arrested Over Protest Unrest

Kenyan police have arrested well-known human rights activist Boniface Mwangi and plan to arraign him on charges of facilitating “terrorist acts” related to last month’s deadly anti-government protests. According to a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on X, Mwangi was arrested at his home in Machakos County on Saturday. Police say they seized two unused tear gas canisters, a 7.62mm blank round, two mobile phones, a laptop, and notebooks.

In addition to suspected terrorism, Mwangi is also facing charges for the unlawful possession of ammunition. His arrest has raised concerns among civil society groups and rights advocates.

Speaking to VOC News, African continent analyst and development economist Dr. Jason Motsyoka explained the context of the protests: “There were two major national protests. The first was on 25 June 2025, which marked the anniversary of the 2024 tax protest. Quite a number of young people were killed, I estimate about 60. Another protest occurred on 7 July, which annually commemorates the 1990s introduction of multi-party democracy in Kenya.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay