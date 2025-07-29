Justice System Probe to Prioritise Transparency, Says Commission Chair

Acting Deputy Chief Justice and Chairperson of the Commission, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, said the newly formed Judicial Commission of Inquiry into corruption and political interference in South Africa’s criminal justice system will prioritise transparency and public access to proceedings.

During a media briefing, Madlanga explained that requests to present evidence behind closed doors would be strictly assessed and not approved without compelling justification.

The commission, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, follows serious allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who claimed that political figures and corrupt elements within the justice system have deliberately obstructed law enforcement efforts.

Madlanga acknowledged that while some evidence, particularly that involving state security and crime intelligence, may require limited confidentiality, this would not override the broader need for openness.

“These are significant allegations. I will thoroughly examine each request to ensure it is truly necessary to protect sensitive information. The public has a right to know,” he stated.

The commission is still in its preliminary phase, with no confirmed start date. It will submit two interim reports to the president within three and six months, respectively, followed by a final report to Parliament and the Chief Justice.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay