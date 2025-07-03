More VOCFM News

JSC endorses Gauteng judge president Mlambo as next deputy chief justice

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo for appointment as South Africa’s next Deputy Chief Justice. The recommendation comes after two days of interviews.

Mlambo has been widely praised for his leadership of the country’s busiest court division and for implementing the virtual “Caselines” system, which has enhanced judicial efficiency. He is regarded as a strong contender for the post, which has remained vacant since Mandisa Maya was appointed Chief Justice in September.

A final report will now be submitted to the President, who will make the official appointment.

VOC News
Photo: @WhyJudgesMatter / X

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app