JSC endorses Gauteng judge president Mlambo as next deputy chief justice

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo for appointment as South Africa’s next Deputy Chief Justice. The recommendation comes after two days of interviews.

Mlambo has been widely praised for his leadership of the country’s busiest court division and for implementing the virtual “Caselines” system, which has enhanced judicial efficiency. He is regarded as a strong contender for the post, which has remained vacant since Mandisa Maya was appointed Chief Justice in September.

A final report will now be submitted to the President, who will make the official appointment.

VOC News

Photo: @WhyJudgesMatter / X