Inflation Edges Up to 3% in June as Food Prices Surge

Consumer inflation in South Africa rose slightly to 3% in June, up from 2.8% in both April and May, according to the latest data released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).

The uptick is largely driven by rising food costs, particularly in the meat and fresh produce sectors.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded their highest inflation rate in over a year, reaching 5.1%, the steepest climb in 15 months. Beef remains a major contributor, with the price of stewing beef surging by more than 21% year-on-year.

The spike has been partly attributed to supply challenges linked to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease.

Stats SA Chief Director for Price Statistics, Patrick Kelly, said fuel prices continued to provide some relief, dropping more than 11% compared to the same period last year.

“The annual rates for fruits & nuts and vegetables remained in double-digit territory for a second straight month,” said Kelly.

“Products that witnessed sharp price increases in the 12 months to June include beetroot, lettuce, and carrots. Peanuts, however, were slightly cheaper. Several dairy products are also cheaper than a year ago.”

