Impacts of Revised Water and Sanitation Tariffs in Cape Town

By Kouthar Sambo

Recent reports indicate that residents and businesses in Cape Town are grappling with the impact of revised water and sanitation tariffs, which came into effect on 1 July 2025.

According to the City of Cape Town, the updated fees are intended to fund essential services and support record infrastructure investment across communities.

Speaking to VOC News, political economist Khaya Sithole acknowledged that the financial strain on residents is inevitable, given current income levels.

“The challenge lies in finding the right balance between increasing tariff revenues and accommodating those who struggle to meet basic living expenses,” remarked Sithole.

“Unfortunately, the City has a responsibility to develop strategies that ensure sustainable resource management—and that inevitably comes at a cost,” he added.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

