Illegal Immigration Crisis in South Africa ‘Spiralling Out of Control’, Say Experts

Mounting concerns have been raised over South Africa’s immigration system, with warnings that unchecked and undocumented migration is fueling lawlessness, straining public services, and deepening social tensions.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Richard Eiberg, founder of the Eiberg Immigration Consultancy, said the country is facing a longstanding and deeply entrenched immigration crisis that authorities have failed to manage effectively.

“We’ve got a massive problem with illegal immigration in South Africa, and it’s been going on for decades. I don’t even think we have an accurate estimate as to how many illegal immigrants are in the country,” he said.

While acknowledging the difficulty in directly linking undocumented migrants to crime, Eiberg noted the broader issue is the pressure placed on an already overwhelmed system.

“The concerning part with illegal immigration is obviously that they are undocumented. When it comes to following patterns with regard to crimes committed by illegal immigrants, it is difficult. But crime in general in South Africa is at an all-time high, whether it’s illegal immigrants or South African citizens.”

He also criticised the country’s asylum system, saying it is being exploited due to its leniency.

“South Africa has one of the most liberal asylum seeker systems in the world,” he explained.

“The challenge is that most of the asylum seekers are not bona fide asylum seekers. We refer to them as ‘economic refugees’—individuals who are using the liberal asylum laws to gain access to the country because it becomes a very easy step to get documentation.”

