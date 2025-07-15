HPCSA Cracks Down on Illegal Practices in the Healthcare Sector

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has reaffirmed its commitment to identifying and addressing illegal practices within the healthcare sector. Between April and June this year, five unregistered practitioners were arrested.

The most recent arrest involved a Congolese national, Basa Bafumba-Nkoy, who was apprehended for practising without registration at a family practice in Yeoville, Johannesburg. The HPCSA stressed that registered practitioners have a legal and ethical duty to ensure that only qualified and registered professionals are employed in their practices.

This arrest followed an inspection by the HPCSA’s Inspectorate Office at the Yeoville Family Practice, which is operated by Dr Jean Pierre Okitokenge. Preliminary investigations revealed that Mr Bafumba-Nkoy had been employed at the practice since October 2024.

