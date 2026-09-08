Hout Bay Activist Calls for Urgent Housing Action After Imizamo Yethu Fire

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

A Hout Bay activist has called for urgent action regarding housing issues in the area. This comes after a fire that broke out at the Imizamo Yethu informal settlements, destroying 70 structures and leaving 300 persons displaced.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The City of Cape Town has responded with on-the-ground assessments of the damage and is working to restore affected services.

Hout Bay activist Roscoe Jacobs says the devastating fire that broke out in Imizamo Yethu in formal settlements has once again highlighted both the immediate vulnerability of residents living in informal settlements and the urgent need for long-term housing solutions.

“Initial information from the community indicates that approximately 100 households may have been affected, although the official assessment of the full impact remains ongoing. The immediate priority must be to ensure that every affected resident receives humanitarian relief, emergency support and access to the materials required to rebuild,” said Jacobs

Jacobs has praised the Gift of the Givers, Imizamo Yethu Development Forum and Thula Thula for their response in assisting affected residents.

“Gift of the Givers are on the ground today providing warm meals and assessing the situation to determine what further support is required. However, fires cannot continue to be normalised in Hout Bay. Residents living in informal settlements cannot be expected to repeatedly lose their homes, possessions and sense of security and simply rebuild after every disaster,” he said.

Jacobs has called for the City of Cape Town and Western Cape Government to urgently prioritise and fast-track housing developments on land already identified and acquired for housing in Hout Bay, including land acquired through the Housing Development Agency, to contribute towards addressing the broader housing needs of the Hout Bay community.

“Government must provide residents with clear timelines for these developments. The relevant city departments must also urgently assess and remove fire-damaged trees and other hazards that may pose a danger to residents.

“I further call on the National Department of Human Settlements to address outstanding building-material assistance from previous fires and ensure that residents affected today are assisted without unnecessary delays. Hout Bay residents deserve more than repeated emergency responses. They deserve dignity, safety and secure, permanent housing. Jacobs said.

Charlotte Powell, City Disaster Management Spokesperson, says City teams are on the ground in Imizamo Yethu to finalise a post-fire assessment and restoration of affected services.

Photo: Roscoe Jacobs