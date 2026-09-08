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Nepal Floods Leave Communities Devastated as Homes and Buildings Washed Away

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The devastating floods in Nepal have left communities facing widespread destruction, displacement and loss of life. Homes and roads have been washed away, leaving many people without shelter or basic necessities. The Al-Imdaad Foundation is on the ground providing emergency food and essential supplies, while also assessing the urgent need for shelter and other assistance.

Speaking to VOC News, Al-Imdaad Foundation Project Coordinator Moosa Motala says some buildings were still standing, but they were only shells of what they used to be, and others had been completely washed away.

“The force of the water was extremely powerful. It destroyed concrete structures and completely damaged people’s homes. At the moment, our main focus is providing food to affected communities. But people also need basic items such as cooking utensils, stoves and other equipment to prepare their food. We are reaching areas where the roads are still accessible. However, there are places we cannot reach because the roads have been destroyed or are inaccessible. Another major need is shelter. Many people have lost their homes and are now staying in temporary camps or with relatives,” said Motala.

Motala added that the disaster has affected both Muslim and non-Muslim communities, and their focus is on helping everyone who has been affected.

“It has also been very difficult to speak to survivors who have lost family members and loved ones. Their stories are heartbreaking,” he said

Photo: United Nations Nepal

Picture of Daanyaal Matthews
Daanyaal Matthews

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VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

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