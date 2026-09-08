MEET THE MAYORS | DJ Ready D on tackling gangsterism and crime

As the countdown to the November Local Government Elections continues, VOC’s Meet the Mayors segment is giving listeners the opportunity to hear directly from the candidates vying to lead the City of Cape Town.

This week, the spotlight turns to People’s Movement for Change mayoral candidate Deon Daniels, better known as DJ Ready D.

Daniels has placed the fight against gangsterism and crime among the key issues he believes require urgent attention, drawing on his experience of growing up in District Six before his family was relocated to Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain.

He says communities affected by gang violence need more than policing alone, with greater emphasis on crime prevention and youth development.

“We can’t police our way out of gangsterism or gang violence. We have to find practical solutions in order to move forward.”

Daniels says effective policing and prosecution remain important but argues that preventing young people from being drawn into gangs must be a central part of the City’s approach.

He says this includes stronger engagement with communities and the development of effective programmes aimed at giving young people opportunities and alternatives to gang involvement.

Daniels says addressing the root causes of gangsterism will require a coordinated approach that combines law enforcement, crime prevention and meaningful youth development.

Listen to the full interview with Deon Daniels, better known as DJ Ready D, below.

<a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

Photo: VOCfm