NUFAS strike threat puts Golden Arrow bus services at risk

Golden Arrow Bus Services is facing the possibility of a strike from Thursday, 10 September, after the National Union for All Sectors (NUFAS) and the company failed to resolve a dispute over disciplinary processes.

NUFAS Deputy General Secretary Vuyo Lufele says the union is opposing Golden Arrow’s urgent court application to interdict the planned strike.

“We are opposing that urgent application and we believe that it stands to fail because there’s nothing new that they are bringing up,” Lufele said.

The union disputes what it describes as changes to the existing disciplinary policy for drivers, which provides for a six-month final warning for a first offence, 12 months for a second offence and dismissal for a third.

Lufele says negotiations have failed and strike action is being pursued as a last resort.

“Strike is the last resort. All engagements that we have attempted with Golden Arrow have failed,” he said.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says the company cannot compromise on passenger and public safety, rejecting allegations that its disciplinary procedures are unfair.

Meanwhile, NUFAS says it has engaged taxi associations CATA and CODETA to increase capacity should the strike go ahead.

Lufele says there will be no Golden Arrow buses from Thursday and has urged commuters to make alternative transport arrangements.|

Photo: VOCfm