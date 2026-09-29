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AfriSA rejects genocide claims amid debate over crime and race in South Africa

By Odwa Mkentane

An Afrikaner group, AfriSA, is rejecting a display of 3,000 white crosses planted in Washington by Lex Libertas, which joined forces with the New York Young Republican Club, saying the display misrepresents the experiences of Afrikaners in South Africa. The group says claims of an Afrikaner genocide amount to disinformation and has called for a more informed debate about crime, race and inequality in the country.

This comes after Lex Libertas and the New York Young Republican Club joined forces over the weekend in what they claim was an effort to highlight violent crime, attacks on farming communities and racial legislation in South Africa.

AfriSA says the organisation provides a space where Afrikaners, South Africans, Africans and others can view themselves as full and equal members of a diverse and complex South Africa, building a country rather than expecting special privileges or adopting a victim mentality.

“We refuse to be pawns in the culture wars of others. Instead, we embrace our multifaceted identities, which can simultaneously encompass being Afrikaner, South African and African. We are working together towards a fairer, more inclusive country that works for everyone who calls this place home, and we invite voices ranging from moderate and centrist to progressive and liberal, in both Afrikaans and English, to engage in rational, respectful and good-faith dialogue. If you have a passion for truth, justice, inclusivity and a better South Africa for all, regardless of whether you identify as Afrikaner, South African, Afrikaans or something else, you are welcome here,” reads the statement.

Photo: Afrikaners for South Africa facebook page

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

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VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

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