Heideveld and Manenberg Gripped by Gang Violence Surge

Communities in Heideveld and Manenberg are grappling with a concerning rise in crime, as residents report a surge in gun violence believed to be linked to ongoing gang activity. While the exact cause of the recent shootings remains unclear, many locals suspect the violence stems from turf wars between rival gangs.

Vanessa Adriaanse, a member of the Heideveld Community Police Forum (CPF), confirmed widespread suspicion of gang involvement.

“We don’t need experts to tell us what this is about. Its gang related. It’s about territory, it’s about money, and it’s about young men switching gangs in a senseless war that’s destroying our communities,” she said.

Adriaanse voiced frustration over the persistent violence and dismissed suggestions that the school holidays could be contributing to the spike.

“These are just cowardly individuals making terrible choices. They don’t care if it’s day or night, school time or holidays, the shootings go on. There’s no excuse for what’s happening in Heideveld,” she added.

