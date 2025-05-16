More VOCFM News

Hawks requisitioned a cash in transit robbery suspect

The case against the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the cash-in-transit robbery and attempted murder at Food Lover’s Market in Somerset West in January 2025 has been postponed to 3 July 2025.

Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said that, through a thorough investigation, a possible suspect was identified and positively linked to the crime.

“His arrest follows after a cash-in-transit robbery that occurred in January 2025 when a cash vehicle of G4S collected cash at Foodlovers Market in Somerset West. When the crewman went inside the store to collect the cash, he was accosted by armed suspects. One of the suspects opened fire on the running crew member and wounded him. The suspects fled the scene with 2 bags of cash estimated at R331 000.00,” he added.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

