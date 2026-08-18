Hanover Park residents March Against Gang Violence, Food Insecurity and GBV

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The Alcardo Andrews Foundation with Hanover Park residents, community leaders and civic organizations took to the streets, calling for urgent action against gang, gun violence, food insecurity and gender-based violence.

Eye Love Africa, The South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO), Hanover Park seniors club and Ubuntu foundation were among the peaceful march in Hanover Park. The march started from the Alcardo Andrews foundation to the corner Morgenson primary school.

Speaking to VOC News, during the peaceful march, The Alcardo Andrews Foundation founder Avril Andrews says these interconnected crises continue to threaten the safety and wellbeing of residents and is calling for stronger government support and intervention.

“The month of August means a lot to us. You know, with the 20 year, 20,000 women brought to the union building, I think it was about 60 years ago. So, we need to celebrate that. We need to celebrate the courage of women. And I think for this month of August, we can’t just be quiet because seeing the injustice in our community, the food insecurity, the gang violence, the gender-based violence that’s increasing, we have to speak up. We can’t be quiet about it,” said Andrews.

Andrews added that the escalating issue of crime, unemployment and poverty amongst the youth of Hanover Park cannot be ignored because they affect their lives and make it hard for them to survive.

“So, the march is to get our leaders, our politically leaders, our people in government, to make them know and to remind them that our people are still facing the same issues and what is going to be done about it. So as a woman and many other women, strong women standing here today, we stand and say today that please just hear our cry,” she said.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police will host a parliamentary summit on gang related violence on Wednesday.

Photo: VOCfm