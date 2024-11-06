Hamas: “We affirm that our position from the new US administration depends on its positions and practical behavior towards our Palestinian people”

By Kouthar Sambo

“In light of the initial results showing Donald Trump’s win in the United States (US) presidential elections, we affirm that our position from the new US administration depends on its positions and practical behavior towards our Palestinian people, their legitimate rights, and their just cause.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance Hamas. The statement follows Donald Trump’s return to the White House as President of the United States after defeating his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

“It is unfortunate to refer to the fact that all previous US administrations since the occupation of Palestine in 1948 took negative stances against the Palestinian cause and have always been the biggest supporters of the Zionist occupation in all fields,” expressed Hamas in a statement.

According to the resistance, the previous US administrations took a biased path towards occupation and aggression by granting political and military cover to Israel.

“This includes the continuation of the most heinous wars of genocide known to modern history, which confirmed its role as a full partner in killing tens of thousands of our people, including children, women, and elderly.”

“We demand an end to the blind bias for the Zionist occupation and work seriously to stop the war of genocide and aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, stop the aggression against the brotherly Lebanese people, stop providing military support and political cover to the Zionist entity, and to recognize the legitimate rights of our people,” asserted Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X