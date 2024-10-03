Hamas: “The crimes of the occupation in the Gaza Strip and targeting civilians in shelters will not succeed in subduing our people and their resistance”

By Kouthar Sambo

“The crimes of the occupation in the Gaza Strip and targeting civilians in shelters will not succeed in subduing our people and their resistance.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The statement follows the massacre launched by the Israeli occupation on Tuesday in areas across the Gaza Strip, including the random bombardment of civilian homes in eastern Khan Younis and the raids on the “Masqat School” and the “Al-Amal Orphanage Center.”

“Both of which shelter displaced people in Gaza City where nearly 80 people were martyred, is a continuation of the criminal approach of the occupation army that aims to kill the largest number of our people, as part of the ongoing genocidal crime against our people in the Gaza Strip that has been taking place for nearly a year,” the resistance stressed.

“We affirm that the ongoing Zionist massacres, committed under the complicity and support of the US administration, will not weaken the determination and steadfastness of our Palestinian people or succeed in subduing their resistance,” added Hamas.

The resistance further appealed for swift action to protect defenseless Palestinian civilians and curb the ongoing aggression in the region.

“We affirm that the fire that the occupation government seeks to ignite in the region will only burn this usurping occupying entity,” remarked Hamas.

Photo: Hamas [Telegram]