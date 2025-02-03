Hamas commend South Africa for taking the initiative on establishing The Hague Group

By Kouthar Sambo

“Hamas hails the initiative taken by South Africa, Malaysia, Colombia, Bolivia, Cuba, Honduras, Namibia, Senegal, and Belize in establishing The Hague Group, which aims to end the Zionist occupation of our Palestinian territories, supporting the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement comes as South Africa and key nations leading solidarity with Palestine to form The Hague Group and announced coordinated state action against Israel’s violations of international law.

The move will enable an independent state, prosecuting Israel for its war crimes in international courts, and prevent the transfer of weapons and military equipment to the occupying entity.

“We affirm that it is an important and essential step to work at the international level to end this racist and fascist occupation; there is no end to the Zionist regime without increasing the cost incurred due to occupation and isolating it globally, similar to what happened to the apartheid regime in South Africa,” detailed Hamas.

“As a show of strength for humanity and Palestinian rights, we call on all countries around the world to join The Hague Group and protest against the Zionist occupation regime,” stressed the resistance.

Furthermore, the South African Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) Coalition’s Roshan Dadoo spoke on VOC’s PM Drive show during an interview on Friday (31st January 2025) and reported on the press conference given by representatives of The Hague Group governments and the Progressive International.

“There was a lot of support for South Africa, and all parties welcomed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case against Israel under the Genocide Convention, and all of them have committed through the statement read out, to implementing the decisions of the ICJ, both in the genocide case as well as the ICJ advisory opinion,” clarified Dadoo.

Photo: @alhaq_org/X