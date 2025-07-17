More VOCFM News

Gugulethu Reels After Triple and Double Murder Shock

The Gugulethu community is in shock following a horrific shooting incident on Wednesday night that left three men dead and two others wounded. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that a case of triple murder and attempted murder is under investigation.

Police spokesperson André Traut said the shooting occurred just before midnight in Moletsane Street, New Crossroads.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the bodies of three men with gunshot wounds in a bedroom. Two other male victims had also sustained gunshot wounds and were already transported to a medical facility for treatment,” said Traut.

Preliminary reports suggest that four armed suspects entered the premises and opened fire on the five men. The attackers allegedly fled the scene with several cellphones and a firearm belonging to one of the victims.

All the victims are believed to be in their thirties.

While the motive for the attack remains unknown, police are pursuing several leads. Authorities have appealed to the public for assistance in the case.

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or to use the MySAPS mobile app to submit tips anonymously.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

