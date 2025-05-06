More VOCFM News

Government express concerned about human trafficking in SA

Human trafficking is a grave crime that infringes on fundamental human rights, according to the South African government.

This follows the rescue of 23 young South Africans from forced labour in Myanmar, after they were lured by false job offers promising R15,000 per month.

In a separate incident, 26 Ethiopians were rescued from an alleged human trafficking operation in Johannesburg in February.

According to Nokululeko Mtshali, spokesperson for the Government Communication and Information System, traffickers often target vulnerable individuals such as children, migrants, and those facing financial hardship.

“Do not ignore signs of exploitation. Speak up and contact the police. By reporting suspicious behaviour, you are helping to safeguard those at risk and contributing to the fight against this heinous crime. To report any incident, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” she added.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

