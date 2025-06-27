Gift of the Givers expands relief efforts as flooding displaces thousands of CT residents

Following two days of torrential rain, widespread flooding has severely impacted informal settlements across the Cape Metropole and other parts of the Western Cape.

In response, humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG) has significantly ramped up its relief efforts to address the urgent needs of residents in vulnerable communities.

The organisation confirmed that teams are already on the ground and have distributed 5,000 hot meals, 2,500 blankets, bottled water, and baby care packs.

“With widespread flooding, many food supplies have been contaminated and structures drenched, making the provision of hot meals an urgent priority,” said the organisation.

Aid is currently being delivered to several affected areas, including Ward 99, Site B, and Taiwan in Khayelitsha; Lotus Park and Pola Park in Gugulethu; as well as Langa, Lwandle, Kleinvlei, and Valhalla Park.

“In addition, our teams have provided assistance in the Saldanha Bay District and Vredenburg, with additional teams on standby along the Garden Route in anticipation of further needs.”

VOC News

Photo: GOTG/Facebook