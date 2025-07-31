More VOCFM News

GABS Fares to Increase In August

Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) has confirmed a 4% fare increase, effective 11 August 2025. This marks one of the first fare adjustments since late 2023.

GABS spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said the increase is necessary due to widespread rises in operational costs, including fuel, maintenance, and infrastructure requirements.

“We remain fully mindful of the financial challenges faced by our passengers. In recent years, we have made a concerted effort to delay annual fare increases beyond the customary December period. For example, instead of implementing a fare increase in December 2023, we absorbed the rising costs until April 2024, and again deferred the December 2024 increase. However, due to continued and widespread increases in operating costs across the supply chain, we are no longer able to delay further. As a result, fares will increase,” she stressed.

Commuters are encouraged to consider using the GABS Gold Card, which offers discounted rides through five-ride, weekly, or monthly bundles—saving up to 45% compared to cash fares. The card costs R40, and pensioner fares are set at R78.50.

A schedule with example fare adjustments is attached. For a full list of revised fares or additional information, contact the Transport Information Centre at 0800 65 64 63.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app