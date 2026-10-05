Fuel prices set to surge above R30 a litre

By Ragheema Mclean

South African motorists are facing another major fuel price increase, with petrol expected to rise above R30 a litre for the first time.

The latest data from the Central Energy Fund points to an increase of around R3.29 a litre for 95 unleaded petrol, while lower-sulphur diesel could rise by around R3.19 a litre.

Diesel is also expected to reach a new record price of about R33.24 a litre.

The increases are being driven by a combination of higher international oil prices and a weaker rand, adding further pressure to already stretched household budgets.

The 95 unleaded petrol price previously reached a record above R28 a litre in June, while diesel climbed above R31 a litre in May.

Fuels Industry Association of South Africa CEO Avhapfani Tshifularo says the uncertainty around how long the crisis will continue is one of the biggest concerns for consumers.

“I think the biggest challenge that you have now is that you don’t know how long this crisis is going to continue.” Tshifularo says government had previously assisted motorists by reducing the fuel levy when prices increased following the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

He says consumers had hoped the situation was improving when fuel prices began declining, but renewed fighting has pushed prices higher again.

“Out of nowhere they started to fight again, and that has pushed the price to the highest level we have seen since the beginning of the war.”

The expected increases will put further pressure on motorists, transport costs and household budgets.

Fuel prices in South Africa are adjusted on the first Wednesday of every month.

Listen to the full interview with Avhapfani Tshifularo below.

VOC