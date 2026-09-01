Fuel Price Shock Set to Deepen Pressure on South African Households

South African households, particularly low-income families, are expected to come under further financial pressure as the latest fuel price increases take effect on Wednesday, with higher transport and food costs adding to the strain.

Speaking to VOC News, Advocacy Coordinator at the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group, Sibusiso Mboto, says the impact will extend beyond motorists to households relying on paraffin for cooking and other basic needs.

“This is a development that hits all of us. It hits across, and for those who have been battling to make ends meet since February or March this year, it just gets worse,” Mboto said.

He says continued uncertainty around the global oil market could keep prices elevated, with motorists and paraffin users likely to feel the effects immediately, while higher input and transport costs gradually filter through to food prices.

Mboto believes government still has a role to play in protecting vulnerable households, including intervening to ensure essential food prices remain affordable.

“We still do believe that government can play a role here,” he said. “That would involve ensuring that the pricing of essential food items that families and households cannot get by without is not left to be determined by a few players.”

Mboto warned that households may have to endure further economic pressure before conditions improve.

“I really wish that I would tell them that there is better news. But my fear is that it’s going to get worse before it gets any better,” he said.

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