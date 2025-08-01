Five Arrested in Major Mandrax Bust in Ravensmead; Cocaine Seized in Separate Manenberg Incident

Cape Town Metro Police have arrested five suspects in Ravensmead after discovering Mandrax tablets worth an estimated R180,000. The arrests were made on Thursday afternoon after officers received a tip-off about two vehicles allegedly transporting drugs and firearms.

Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said officers spotted a Honda and a VW Polo around 14:30 at a local fast-food outlet.

“Upon searching the vehicles, they found a backpack hidden inside a black refuse bag containing approximately 6,000 Mandrax tablets,” Solomons said.

In an unrelated incident, a 31-year-old suspect was arrested in Manenberg for possession of cocaine worth about R6,000. Officers noticed a vehicle ignoring a stop sign just before 10:30. As they pulled the car over, a passenger attempted to flee and was seen discarding two bags under the vehicle.

The bags were recovered and found to contain 120 packets of cocaine.

Solomons praised officers for their vigilance and reiterated the importance of community cooperation in tackling drug-related crime.