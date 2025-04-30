Firefighting Efforts Scaled Back in South Peninsula

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services have scaled back operations in the South Peninsula as conditions improve.

Areas such as Boyes Drive to Kalk Bay, Clovelly, and Ou Kaapse Weg to Noordhoek have now been declared safe.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said there are still some hotspots in the Klein Constantia area that firefighters are unable to access, but these are being closely monitored.

“Once again, we extend our sincere appreciation to the public, businesses, and other organisations for their support during this incident,” he added.

