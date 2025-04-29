Firefighting efforts continues while Tokai fire remains active

The City’s Fire and Rescue Services continues to battle a large wildfire that broke out over the weekend.

Three separate fires ignited in the Lower and Upper Tokai regions of Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) on Friday. While two have been successfully contained, the third blaze remains active.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday, spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed that most roadways have since been reopened. He also urged residents to visit the City of Cape Town’s official platforms for the latest updates.

“Right now, our biggest concern is containing the fire, which has spread further than anticipated due to strong winds. Fortunately, we have sufficient manpower and resources at our disposal,” he said.

When asked whether the department needs any further assistance, such as donations of food or water, Carelse expressed deep gratitude for the public’s overwhelming support.

“We have been inundated with donations, which have helped sustain our team and those working tirelessly to contain the blaze. We are truly grateful and humbled. In fact, we’ve been so blessed that we can confidently say—we have everything we need, and more,” he added.

Image: GOTG

