Fire rips through Vrygrond leaving several homeless

Several people have been left homeless after a fire tore through Overcome Heights in the Vrygrond informal settlement on Tuesday morning.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said firefighters responded swiftly to contain the blaze and limit the damage.

“Our first crews arrived within 12 minutes of the call being logged and immediately began working to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading. In total, 25 iron and wooden structures were destroyed,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are still underway.