Fire Destroys Ihata Shelter Resources

An alleged arson attack early Saturday morning (29 March 2025) caused devastating losses at the Ihata Shelter for abused women and children in Welcome Estate. The fire, which broke out in the shelter’s storerooms, resulted in damages estimated at R90,000, destroying vital resources, including ten computers meant for a youth program and a food truck used for sustainability training.

Chief Operations Officer Nuraan Osman described the ordeal: “In the early hours of Saturday morning, I was called to the shelter and informed that our two storerooms were burning. We ensured our residents were safe before calling the fire brigade. By the time we arrived, most of the storeroom had already been destroyed, along with part of our youth development office and the food truck.”

Osman emphasized the extent of the losses, saying, “We lost computers meant to empower at-risk youth, as well as tables, chairs, and beds. The list is long.”

Despite the destruction, the shelter remains focused on its core mission. “Right now, our priority is ensuring our residents feel safe and secure. As time goes by, we will rebuild and regain our strength and resources,” Osman added.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and the shelter is appealing for support to recover from the losses.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay