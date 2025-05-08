Fifth Suspect Arrested for Wynberg Court Murder

A 20-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the brazen murder of 50-year-old Dingalimoya Cintso, who was gunned down inside the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court in April.

Cintso was sitting on a court bench awaiting his appearance in a murder trial when he was fatally shot.

This latest arrest brings the total number of suspects linked to the murder to five. The first to be arrested was 35-year-old Shireen Matthews on 13 April. She was followed by the arrest of 24-year-old Abubaker Adams on 22 April.

Three days later, Brian Booysen (34) and Wanay Farao (22) were also taken into custody.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed that the most recent arrest was made by Western Cape serious violent crime investigators.

“The 20-year-old suspect, believed to be key in the murder investigation, has been charged with murder,” said Potelwa. “As the investigation unfolded, police indicated they had their sights on a number of suspects whom they believed were behind the shooting.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 09 May 2025.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile