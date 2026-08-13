Farm Dwellers Face Eviction Battle in Court

A group of farm dwellers facing eviction has received support from the Women on Farms Project (WFP), which staged a picket outside the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court. The eviction matter was postponed, while concerns remain over the future of the affected families.

WFP Co-Director Carmen Louw says the case could have wider implications for other farm-dwelling communities facing similar challenges.

“We believe that the people are very vocal, they’re very active, and they are just the first family of many that might be evicted,” Louw said.

She says the affected family previously worked on the farm but is no longer employed there. However, WFP believes the wife may have protected status under the Extension of Security of Tenure Act (ESTA), after becoming disabled while working on the farm.

“So, they are former workers on the farm. They’re no longer working on the farm. But according to the Act, we believe that the wife has long-term protected status because she became disabled whilst working on the farm,” Louw said.

She added that the farmer’s legal team disputes this claim, which will form part of the arguments presented in court.

The Women on Farms Project says it will continue supporting the family as the legal process unfolds.

Listen to the full interview below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

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