More VOCFM News

Extra week of school holiday will not impact teaching and learning

Concern has been raised that the special holiday for learners may impact learning and teaching.

The 2025 South African school calendar includes normal public holidays as well as a unique school holiday week from April 29 to May 2.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday morning, Basil Manuel, Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA) said children will not be affected by the extra week off.

“This calendar was published two years ago, and we all knew that the week ahead, would be a week that schools closed. There is no loss of teaching time because this year we have 203 school days, as opposed to the normal 200. Due to the short week, schools would have seen less children going to school due to the breaks, so the holiday was introduced after careful consideration,” he added.

Listen to full audio below:

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app