Experts Warn of Long-Term Harm as More Young Children Seen Smoking

There is growing concern across South Africa over the increasing number of young children seen smoking cigarettes, vapes, and even drugs, with a recent viral video from Newclare, Johannesburg, adding fuel to the fire.

In the disturbing clip, a group of adults is seen smoking what is believed to be Mandrax while encouraging a child to join in.

The video has sparked widespread outrage, with Cape Flats residents calling the behaviour “completely unacceptable” and urging parents to step up and protect their children from such dangerous exposure.

“How can a parent encourage things like that? Drugs are so prevalent nowadays. Raise your children in a way that’s more health-beneficial for them,” one resident told VOC News.

Another member of the public noted that children are imitating what they see around them:

“Even though there is a huge warning on cigarette boxes, people are still smoking. Children want to fit in and end up doing all these things too.”

Experts Sound the Alarm on Early Exposure

Dr Khosi Mabaso, a Doctor of Psychology and registered educational psychologist, described the trend as deeply troubling, pointing to a lack of supervision and awareness among caregivers.

“Some parents may see it as innocent mimicry, not realising the long-term consequences. Others are desensitised to smoking themselves and may underestimate the impact this exposure has on a child,” said Mabaso.

She warned that early exposure to nicotine not only increases the risk of addiction but also sets the stage for other risky behaviours, including theft and substance abuse.

“Once there is addiction, the child develops a constant need to satisfy it, which often leads to risky and even criminal behaviour.”

Listen to the full interview with Dr Khosi Mabaso below:

Nicotine’s Impact on Brain Development

Prof. Catherine Egbe, Senior Specialist Scientist at the South African Medical Research Council’s Mental Health, Alcohol, Substance Use, and Tobacco Research Unit, highlighted the scientific implications of children being exposed to nicotine early in life.

“Most people who smoke as adults began as teenagers. Nicotine affects brain development in serious ways. The period from zero to six years old is critical in terms of brain growth,” she explained.

Prof. Egbe said studies show early nicotine exposure can lead to low cerebral blood flow and cognitive impairments, with neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to develop and adapt, being most vulnerable during early childhood.

Listen to the full interview with Prof. Catherine Egbe below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels