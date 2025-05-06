Expert Warns of Lasting Harm as Children Face Violence Head-On

The Western Cape High Court has handed down a landmark sentence to two gang members involved in the 2020 murder of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons, sentencing them to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Emaan was tragically struck by a stray bullet while playing outside her home in Ocean View—a case that shocked the community and underscored the deadly impact of gang violence on the Cape Flats.

The verdict comes amid renewed public concern over child safety, following the recent conviction of three suspects in the kidnapping of six-year-old Joshlin Smith. Although guilty verdicts were secured, Joshlin’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Dr Shaheda Omar of The Teddy Bear Clinic said the psychological toll of such crimes on children and communities is immense.

“If we look at the Joshlin Smith case and the whole of Saldanha Bay, for example, the community outrage and the fear it has instilled have certainly raised alarm,” she said.

“People are more fearful, and even for the children themselves, it creates deep anxiety and panic. We don’t want children growing up with that level of trauma.”

Dr Omar emphasised the importance of acknowledging the emotional effects these incidents have on young people.

“We must not assume that children are unaware—they absorb these events directly and indirectly. The trauma filters into their daily lives, shaping how they think, feel, and interact with the world around them.”

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile