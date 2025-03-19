Expert clarifies diplomatic remarks amid South African ambassador controversy

The departure of South African Ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, has sparked speculation and misinformation, with some falsely claiming he called U.S. President Donald Trump a “white supremacist.” However, experts argue that his remarks were taken out of context and misrepresented by the media.

Speaking on VOC’s NewsBeat show on Wednesday, Senior Researcher at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA), Naeem Jeenah, addressed the controversy, clarifying that Rasool’s statements were far from inflammatory. Instead, Rasool had urged South Africans to maintain diplomatic relations with the U.S.

“Rasool clearly stated that South Africa must not be antagonistic toward the United States,” Jeenah explained. “The U.S. is extremely important to South Africa, both economically and in many other ways. We must position ourselves as a partner and handle issues through diplomacy and our embassy.”

Despite this, journalist Joel Pollak reportedly extracted a single paragraph from the two-hour webinar and used it as the foundation for his article. Jeenah also alleged that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio relied on Pollak’s article when making the decision to expel Rasool.

According to Jeenah, the controversy stems from a misunderstanding of the webinar’s purpose. “Think tanks don’t usually anticipate this kind of fallout. People are now claiming that our webinar led to Rasool’s expulsion from the U.S.,” he said.

The webinar, organized by MISTRA, aimed to provide an in-depth analysis of the Trump administration’s policies 50 days after taking office and their potential impact on Africa, particularly South Africa. “Our audience is largely South African, and we wanted to explore what Trump’s presidency would mean for the continent,” Jeenah explained.

The panel featured five speakers, each focusing on different policy areas, including the economy, healthcare, and agriculture. Rasool was chosen as the keynote speaker because of his experience in Washington, D.C., where he had spent four years as South Africa’s ambassador.

“We did not expect what followed,” Jeenah admitted.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

