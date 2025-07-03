More VOCFM News

Eskom pushes solar users to register or face penalties

Eskom is urging South Africans with grid-tied solar systems to register under its Small-Scale Embedded Generation (SSEG) programme by March 2026—or risk disconnection and financial penalties.

Energy expert Vally Padayachee confirmed that Eskom intends to introduce a surcharge for all solar users, including those who are registered, to help offset the costs of maintaining the national electricity grid. He also noted that Eskom plans to increase fixed daily network charges as part of its Retail Tariff Plan, which will affect solar users who rely on the grid as a backup.

Padayachee emphasized that compliance is crucial to maintain grid stability and to ensure that infrastructure costs are distributed fairly among all electricity users.

VOC News
Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

