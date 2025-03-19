Entries open for 2025 Slave Route Challenge

The 13th annual Slave Route Challenge is now open for entries, with the event set to take place on Sunday, 1 June 2025. This unique race offers participants more than just a physical challenge, it allows them to navigate Cape Town’s historic landmarks, celebrating the city’s rich and complex heritage.

President of Itheko Sport Athletic Club, Zarina Meyer Brewer, confirmed that entries are now open and available on Webtickets. “As before, we are catering for all distances and fitness levels, making it a family-friendly event. We will have our 21 km, 10 km run, 10 km walk, and a 5 km fun run,” she said.

Highlighting the event’s significance, Meyer Brewer emphasised, “This is not just another race in Cape Town. It is unique because our route passes most, if not all, of the city’s historic and culturally significant sites.” The race starts at City Hall, moving through the Castle of Good Hope, District Six, Bo-Kaap, Fort Wynyard, and the Slave Lodge.

For more information, visit slaveroute.co.za.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Facebook/The Slave Route Challenge