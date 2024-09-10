Elsies River police search for suspects in fatal shooting of CPF member

By Ragheema Mclean

Elsies River police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Community Policing Forum (CPF) member during an apparent robbery and hijacking gone wrong in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Community patroller Clinton Treu (49) was killed in Clarke’s Estate in what the Elsies River CPF described as an attempted hijacking and robbery gone wrong.

SAPS Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi reported that detectives are actively following leads to trace the suspects.

“Upon their arrival at the crime scene at around 02:35, they found the victim who had sustained gunshot wounds to his head. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” Swartbooi said.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board (WCPCPB) expressed deep sadness over the loss of Treu.

“Although off-duty at the time of the incident, the patroller was a steadfast guardian of the Elsies River community, working tirelessly alongside others to keep the public safe from harm,” the board stated. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues, and the broader community who have lost a devoted father, husband, brother, and exceptional individual. His selfless commitment to ensuring the safety of others will not be forgotten.”

WCPCPB board spokesperson Justin Kumlen called for swift action, urging the SAPS to implement the 72-hour activation plan and utilize all available resources to apprehend the perpetrators.

“We demand a thorough investigation, leaving no stone unturned, to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for this heinous crime,” Kumlen said.

The police have urged anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to come forward.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile